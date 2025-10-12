If Tomahawk missiles are transferred to Ukraine, strikes will only be carried out on military targets - Zelenskyy

To protect lives and end the war in Ukraine, pressure on Russia and secondary sanctions are needed, as well as air defense and long-range capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that Ukraine is counting on the transfer of Tomahawk missiles from the US, and assured that in this case, strikes will be carried out only on Russian military targets, but, probably, oil refineries may be among them.

Russians sell energy resources, get money, invest it in the military sphere. For us, these are military targets. Therefore, I think the most important thing is to reduce Russia's ability to continue such a long war. - the head of state pointed out.

At the same time, he did not answer the question of whether the US provides intelligence for diplomatic strikes on Russia.

"I cannot share all the information regarding intelligence. We are satisfied with how our two intelligence agencies are working. Today, there are very strong relations between them," the president noted.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's fears regarding the transfer of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine are a signal that pressure can contribute to peace. In his video address, he added that Ukrainian and American teams are already coordinating actions in the energy and defense sectors.

