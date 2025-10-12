If Tomahawk missiles are transferred to Ukraine, strikes will only be carried out on military targets - Zelenskyy

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
05:52 PM • 10282 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
04:23 PM • 15115 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 24184 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 19646 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 77300 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 98355 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 52070 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52708 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41347 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30694 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.2m/s
82%
746mm
Popular news
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 20385 views
China responded to Trump's threats of new tariffsOctober 12, 12:10 PM • 7988 views
Madagascar's President claims coup attempt after military joins protests – ReutersVideoOctober 12, 12:17 PM • 4344 views
Famous portrait of Marie Antoinette actually depicts her sister - researchOctober 12, 12:46 PM • 6046 views
US intelligence helps Ukraine attack Russian energy infrastructure – FTOctober 12, 01:11 PM • 5378 views
Publications
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 24182 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 77297 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 98352 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 44520 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 80123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Alyona alyona
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 20390 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 49672 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 53854 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 55522 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 121466 views
Actual
Fox News
Nord Stream
Facebook
Financial Times
ATACMS

If Tomahawk missiles are transferred to Ukraine, strikes will only be carried out on military targets - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that pressure on Russia, secondary sanctions, air defense, and long-range capabilities are necessary to protect lives and end the war in Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine expects the transfer of Tomahawk missiles from the United States, which will be used exclusively against Russian military targets, including oil refineries.

If Tomahawk missiles are transferred to Ukraine, strikes will only be carried out on military targets - Zelenskyy

To protect lives and end the war in Ukraine, pressure on Russia and secondary sanctions are needed, as well as air defense and long-range capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

He noted that Ukraine is counting on the transfer of Tomahawk missiles from the US, and assured that in this case, strikes will be carried out only on Russian military targets, but, probably, oil refineries may be among them.

Russians sell energy resources, get money, invest it in the military sphere. For us, these are military targets. Therefore, I think the most important thing is to reduce Russia's ability to continue such a long war.

- the head of state pointed out.

At the same time, he did not answer the question of whether the US provides intelligence for diplomatic strikes on Russia.

"I cannot share all the information regarding intelligence. We are satisfied with how our two intelligence agencies are working. Today, there are very strong relations between them," the president noted.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's fears regarding the transfer of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine are a signal that pressure can contribute to peace. In his video address, he added that Ukrainian and American teams are already coordinating actions in the energy and defense sectors.

Zelenskyy and Trump held a second conversation in two days: they discussed key areas of support for Ukraine12.10.25, 16:43 • 2618 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine