Zelenskyy and Trump held a second conversation in two days: they discussed key areas of support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a second telephone conversation in two days with US President Donald Trump. The leaders discussed the protection of citizens' lives, strengthening air defense, the resilience of the Ukrainian army and ensuring long-range capabilities, as well as the energy sector.

Zelenskyy and Trump held a second conversation in two days: they discussed key areas of support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his second phone conversation in two days with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed key areas of support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, today's conversation was productive and specific. The leaders thoroughly discussed issues of protecting citizens' lives, strengthening air defense, increasing the resilience of the Ukrainian army, and ensuring long-range firing. Significant attention was also paid to the energy sector. 

Yesterday we agreed on certain topics for today, and we went through all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening – both regarding air defense, and regarding our resilience, and regarding our long-range capabilities 

– reads the message from the President of Ukraine.

President Trump, according to Zelenskyy, is well aware of the situation in Ukraine.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions, and their teams are already preparing further steps.

