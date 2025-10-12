Zelenskyy and Trump held a second conversation in two days: they discussed key areas of support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his second phone conversation in two days with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed key areas of support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, today's conversation was productive and specific. The leaders thoroughly discussed issues of protecting citizens' lives, strengthening air defense, increasing the resilience of the Ukrainian army, and ensuring long-range firing. Significant attention was also paid to the energy sector.

Yesterday we agreed on certain topics for today, and we went through all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening – both regarding air defense, and regarding our resilience, and regarding our long-range capabilities