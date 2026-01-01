Two more Patriot systems are now protecting Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has armed itself with two more Patriot systems, the Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday, naming five main advantages of these air defense systems, writes UNN.

Two more Patriot air defense systems have been deployed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure - reported the Ministry of Defense.

As Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal previously reported, this was achieved thanks to recent agreements with the German government.

Germany handed over two promised Patriot systems and the ninth IRIS-T to Ukraine – Pistorius

What kind of air defense system is it?

Patriot is a surface-to-air missile system manufactured in the USA. It is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world. Designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Patriot is capable of shooting down high-speed and complex targets, providing multi-layered protection for strategic objects and large cities.

Main advantages

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the main advantages of Patriot:

versatility. The complex destroys various aerodynamic and ballistic targets, including hypersonic ones. Patriot missiles hit Zircon and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which reach speeds of up to 11,000 and up to 16,000 km/h, respectively;

high efficiency. Patriot's high-precision radar uses technologies that allow it to simultaneously detect and track various targets. Patriot complex missiles (especially the PAC-3 MSE version) have high accuracy, hit targets by direct guidance, which is important for protection against ballistic missiles;

multitasking. One Patriot battery simultaneously detects up to 100 targets, tracks up to 8 targets;

automaticity. The ability to operate in automatic mode allows Patriot to instantly react to threats, which is important for intercepting hypersonic missiles;

range and altitude. Patriot hits air targets at an altitude of up to 24 km and a distance of up to 160 km, covering large areas.

Currently, Patriot air defense systems protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. They reduce losses from enemy attacks by cruise and ballistic missiles on energy and civilian objects - emphasized the Ministry of Defense

Addition

On December 17, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the signing of a number of new important agreements with German partners totaling over 1.2 billion euros. Germany pledged to allocate 11.5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026.

