Two more Patriot systems are now protecting Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 53682 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 66459 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 29255 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 29864 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 27552 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 24172 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 26368 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 21188 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18594 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16808 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
74%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 54730 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 13221 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 11872 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 13656 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 11266 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 53707 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 36796 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 77854 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 76701 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 69921 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Albert Einstein
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Volyn Oblast
Europe
Lutsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 12109 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 13472 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 36796 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 17502 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 24459 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Film

Two more Patriot systems are now protecting Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Ukraine has strengthened its air defense by receiving two more Patriot systems thanks to agreements with Germany. These systems are capable of destroying aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including hypersonic ones, at a distance of up to 160 km and an altitude of up to 24 km.

Two more Patriot systems are now protecting Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has armed itself with two more Patriot systems, the Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday, naming five main advantages of these air defense systems, writes UNN.

Two more Patriot air defense systems have been deployed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure

- reported the Ministry of Defense.

As Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal previously reported, this was achieved thanks to recent agreements with the German government.

Germany handed over two promised Patriot systems and the ninth IRIS-T to Ukraine – Pistorius16.12.25, 17:52 • 5938 views

What kind of air defense system is it?

Patriot is a surface-to-air missile system manufactured in the USA. It is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world. Designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Patriot is capable of shooting down high-speed and complex targets, providing multi-layered protection for strategic objects and large cities.

Main advantages

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the main advantages of Patriot:

  • versatility. The complex destroys various aerodynamic and ballistic targets, including hypersonic ones. Patriot missiles hit Zircon and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which reach speeds of up to 11,000 and up to 16,000 km/h, respectively;
    • high efficiency. Patriot's high-precision radar uses technologies that allow it to simultaneously detect and track various targets. Patriot complex missiles (especially the PAC-3 MSE version) have high accuracy, hit targets by direct guidance, which is important for protection against ballistic missiles;
      • multitasking. One Patriot battery simultaneously detects up to 100 targets, tracks up to 8 targets;
        • automaticity. The ability to operate in automatic mode allows Patriot to instantly react to threats, which is important for intercepting hypersonic missiles;
          • range and altitude. Patriot hits air targets at an altitude of up to 24 km and a distance of up to 160 km, covering large areas.

            Currently, Patriot air defense systems protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. They reduce losses from enemy attacks by cruise and ballistic missiles on energy and civilian objects

            - emphasized the Ministry of Defense

            Addition

            On December 17, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the signing of a number of new important agreements with German partners totaling over 1.2 billion euros. Germany pledged to allocate 11.5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026.

            Germany allocates 11.5 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026: details of the budget approved by the Bundestag14.11.25, 11:23 • 3985 views

            Julia Shramko

            War in UkrainePolitics
            Technology
            Electricity outage schedules
            Energy
            Air raid alert
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Power outage
            Blackout
            Electricity
            Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
            MIM-104 Patriot
            Germany
            United States
            Ukraine
            Denys Shmyhal