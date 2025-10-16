$41.760.01
Serhiy Lysak was introduced in Odesa as the head of the city military administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

Serhiy Lysak, former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, was introduced as the head of the newly created Odesa City Military Administration. The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 100 million for security and preparation of Odesa's critical infrastructure for the cold season.

Serhiy Lysak was introduced in Odesa as the head of the city military administration

Former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, who was recently appointed to lead the newly created Odesa City Military Administration, was introduced at his new workplace. This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, according to UNN.

Details

Kuleba also added that to support Odesa, the Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 100 million hryvnias in additional subsidies for the security component and preparation of critical infrastructure for the cold period.

He noted that the security of the south and the stability of all Ukraine depend on the stability of Odesa. Kuleba called the creation of a military administration in Odesa "a step for the protection and stability of the country in wartime conditions."

Odesa is a city of strategic importance for the entire country. It is a city through which humanitarian and energy routes, grain exports, and international aid pass. The task of the city military administration is to support this process, unite the actions of the authorities, security forces, and services so that the management system remains stable and anticipates risks, rather than reacting to consequences.

- the message says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed the Odesa City Military Administration and appointed Serhiy Lysak as its head, who previously headed the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In addition, the citizenship of Ukraine was terminated for the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

In response, Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship. He added that he is preparing lawsuits for the courts of Ukraine and the European Court of Human Rights.

UNN also reported that Ihor Koval, the secretary of the city council, became the acting mayor of Odesa.

Yevhen Ustimenko

