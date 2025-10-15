Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report
Kyiv • UNN
The Odesa City Military Administration, according to reports, will be headed by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA. According to media reports, the President has already signed the relevant decree.
The Odesa City Military Administration will be headed by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA. This was reported by sources of the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, according to UNN.
Details
What is known about Serhiy Lysak
Lysak participated in the ATO in 2014-2015 and 2017.
He worked as the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region from May 2020 to July 2022.
In March 2022, he received the rank of brigadier general.
From July 2022 to February 2023, he was the head of the SBU Department in Dnipropetrovsk region.
In 2023, he was appointed by presidential decree as the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would soon appoint the head of the Odesa military administration.
Context
On October 14, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.
Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship. He added that he is preparing lawsuits for Ukrainian courts and the European Court of Human Rights.