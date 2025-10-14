$41.610.01
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 1962 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 9236 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5916 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11591 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9810 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 9060 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12083 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14519 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14035 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13530 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Zelenskyy responded to the petition regarding the military administration in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the petition for the creation of a military administration in Odesa, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died. He noted that no submission for the creation of military administrations had been received, but he instructed to check the situation.

Zelenskyy responded to the petition regarding the military administration in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition regarding the creation of a military administration in Odesa. The petition, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died, collected the necessary 25,000 votes, writes UNN with reference to the website of electronic petitions.

Details

"The decision to establish military administrations is made by the President of Ukraine upon the submission of regional state administrations or military command. So far, no relevant submissions have been made," Zelenskyy replied.

At the same time, the President appealed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper with a request to check the situation and, if there are grounds, take the necessary measures.

Zelenskyy also promised to inform the author of the petition about the results of the consideration of the raised issues.

Supplement

In less than 24 hours, more than 25,000 Ukrainians supported an electronic petition calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The document was published on October 13 on the official website of the President of Ukraine. This means that it must now be considered by President Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsUNN-Odesa
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Oleh Kiper
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa