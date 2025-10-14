Zelenskyy responded to the petition regarding the military administration in Odesa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition regarding the creation of a military administration in Odesa. The petition, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died, collected the necessary 25,000 votes, writes UNN with reference to the website of electronic petitions.

Details

"The decision to establish military administrations is made by the President of Ukraine upon the submission of regional state administrations or military command. So far, no relevant submissions have been made," Zelenskyy replied.

At the same time, the President appealed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper with a request to check the situation and, if there are grounds, take the necessary measures.

Zelenskyy also promised to inform the author of the petition about the results of the consideration of the raised issues.

Supplement

In less than 24 hours, more than 25,000 Ukrainians supported an electronic petition calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The document was published on October 13 on the official website of the President of Ukraine. This means that it must now be considered by President Zelenskyy.