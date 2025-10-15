Gennadiy Trukhanov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily assigned the duties of the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration to Vladyslav Haivanenko. This happened after Serhiy Lysak was dismissed from this position, who, according to media reports, will head the Odesa City Military Administration.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to create a city military administration in Odesa. The head of the administration will be appointed in the near future to strengthen the city's protection and support.
The Citizenship Commission under the President of Ukraine has terminated the citizenship of Hennadiy Trukhanov. The decision is based on evidence from the SBU and approved by Presidential Decree.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov denies having Russian citizenship, stating that he was not physically present in Russia to obtain it. He is preparing lawsuits for Ukrainian courts and the ECHR, citing an SBU check in 2022 that found no Russian passports.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on stripping Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship. Earlier, media and activists repeatedly published information about Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship, including Russian.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree concerning individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. According to preliminary data, these are Hennadiy Trukhanov, Serhiy Polunin, and Oleh Tsariov.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the petition for the creation of a military administration in Odesa, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died. He noted that no submission for the creation of military administrations had been received, but he instructed to check the situation.
An electronic petition calling for Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov to be stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship has gathered over 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must consider it.
On October 7, schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions in Odesa will operate remotely. This decision was made due to the expected heavy rain, which could reach 49 mm of precipitation.
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported that over 600 homes in the city were flooded due to bad weather, with the Kyivskyi district being the most affected. 782 appeals from Odesa residents regarding the consequences of the disaster have been recorded.
In Odesa, more than 45 units of equipment and 320 people are pumping out water and cleaning storm drains, traffic on many streets is blocked due to bad weather. In the region, 500 employees and 85 units of special equipment are involved, 231 people have been rescued and 46 units of equipment have been evacuated.
In Odesa, 1. 5 months' worth of precipitation was recorded, which led to the shutdown of electric transport and traffic restrictions. Utility services, volunteers, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.
In Odesa, 41. 5 mm of precipitation fell in half a day, almost equal to the monthly norm, causing flooding and the shutdown of electric transport. Emergency crews restored electricity supply in 12 settlements of the region, and work is ongoing.
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported a ballistic threat and explosions in the city. He urged Odesa residents to remain in safe places.
In Odesa, explosions were heard on the night of September 4 due to an attack by Russian drones. The Air Force warned about the danger of drones from the Black Sea.