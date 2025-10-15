Gennadiy Trukhanov

Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily assigned the duties of the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration to Vladyslav Haivanenko. This happened after Serhiy Lysak was dismissed from this position, who, according to media reports, will head the Odesa City Military Administration.