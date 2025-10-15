$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Persons

Gennadiy Trukhanov

Mayor of Odesa
Gennadiy Leonidovych Trukhanov was born on January 17, 1965, in Odesa. He received his higher education, graduating in 1986 from the Odesa Higher Artillery Command School with a degree in automotive engineering repair and operation. Later, in 2006, he obtained a law degree from the Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs, and in 2013, he completed his studies at the Odesa Regional Institute of Public Administration of the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine. He began his career with military service in the North Caucasus Military District, retiring in 1992 with the rank of captain. After a series of jobs in the private sector, he served as a deputy of the Odesa City Council from 2005 to 2012, and then as a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VII convocation from 2012 to 2014. Since 2014, Gennadiy Trukhanov has held the position of Odesa City Mayor.
2003
Became president of the Ukrainian National Muay Thai Federation
2005
Elected as a deputy of the Odesa City Council
2010
Awarded the honorary distinction of the Odesa City Mayor "Badge of Honor."
2012
Elected as a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VII convocation
2014
Elected Odesa City Mayor in snap elections
2025
Signed an agreement on partnership relations between Odesa and the German city of Mainz
News by theme
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily assigned the duties of the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration to Vladyslav Haivanenko. This happened after Serhiy Lysak was dismissed from this position, who, according to media reports, will head the Odesa City Military Administration.

Society • October 15, 09:25 AM • 26871 views
Zelenskyy: Odesa deserves greater protection and greater support, this can be done in the format of a military administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to create a city military administration in Odesa. The head of the administration will be appointed in the near future to strengthen the city's protection and support.

Politics • October 14, 04:30 PM • 2954 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU

The Citizenship Commission under the President of Ukraine has terminated the citizenship of Hennadiy Trukhanov. The decision is based on evidence from the SBU and approved by Presidential Decree.

Politics • October 14, 03:00 PM • 48213 views
Odesa Mayor Trukhanov denies Russian citizenship and prepares lawsuit for ECHR

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov denies having Russian citizenship, stating that he was not physically present in Russia to obtain it. He is preparing lawsuits for Ukrainian courts and the ECHR, citing an SBU check in 2022 that found no Russian passports.

Politics • October 14, 02:10 PM • 2558 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on stripping Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship. Earlier, media and activists repeatedly published information about Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship, including Russian.

Politics • October 14, 01:31 PM • 91553 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree concerning individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. According to preliminary data, these are Hennadiy Trukhanov, Serhiy Polunin, and Oleh Tsariov.

Society • October 14, 12:39 PM • 16272 views
Zelenskyy responded to the petition regarding the military administration in Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the petition for the creation of a military administration in Odesa, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died. He noted that no submission for the creation of military administrations had been received, but he instructed to check the situation.

Politics • October 14, 12:37 PM • 2948 views
Petition to strip Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of citizenship gathers 25,000 signatures in a day

An electronic petition calling for Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov to be stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship has gathered over 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must consider it.

Society • October 14, 09:46 AM • 3220 views
Awaiting bad weather: tomorrow, schools and kindergartens in Odesa will switch to distance learning

On October 7, schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions in Odesa will operate remotely. This decision was made due to the expected heavy rain, which could reach 49 mm of precipitation.

Society • October 6, 05:10 PM • 3410 views
Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affectedVideo

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported that over 600 homes in the city were flooded due to bad weather, with the Kyivskyi district being the most affected. 782 appeals from Odesa residents regarding the consequences of the disaster have been recorded.

Society • October 1, 04:21 PM • 5743 views
Big water in Odesa: more than 320 people are eliminating the consequences of bad weather, a number of streets have been blocked

In Odesa, more than 45 units of equipment and 320 people are pumping out water and cleaning storm drains, traffic on many streets is blocked due to bad weather. In the region, 500 employees and 85 units of special equipment are involved, 231 people have been rescued and 46 units of equipment have been evacuated.

Society • September 30, 07:09 PM • 7856 views
Odesa "goes underwater" due to bad weather: trolleybuses and trams stopped, authorities are ready to open invincibility pointsPhoto

In Odesa, 1. 5 months' worth of precipitation was recorded, which led to the shutdown of electric transport and traffic restrictions. Utility services, volunteers, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.

Society • September 30, 03:31 PM • 3463 views
In Odesa, a daily rainfall norm fell in a few hours: flooded streets, public transport stops, and emergency workPhotoVideo

In Odesa, 41. 5 mm of precipitation fell in half a day, almost equal to the monthly norm, causing flooding and the shutdown of electric transport. Emergency crews restored electricity supply in 12 settlements of the region, and work is ongoing.

Society • September 30, 02:31 PM • 3702 views
Explosions heard in Odesa amid ballistic missile threat

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported a ballistic threat and explosions in the city. He urged Odesa residents to remain in safe places.

War in Ukraine • September 22, 06:09 PM • 4580 views
Odesa under attack by enemy drones: explosions heard in the city - Trukhanov

In Odesa, explosions were heard on the night of September 4 due to an attack by Russian drones. The Air Force warned about the danger of drones from the Black Sea.

War in Ukraine • September 3, 11:08 PM • 3679 views