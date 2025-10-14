$41.610.01
Petition to strip Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of citizenship gathers 25,000 signatures in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

An electronic petition calling for Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov to be stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship has gathered over 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must consider it.

Petition to strip Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of citizenship gathers 25,000 signatures in a day

In less than 24 hours, more than 25,000 Ukrainians supported an electronic petition calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The document was published on October 13 on the official website of the President of Ukraine, which means that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now consider it. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The authors of the appeal refer to numerous journalistic investigations that mention Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship – Ukrainian and Russian. They demand that this issue be officially verified and, if confirmed, a decision be made to terminate the official's Ukrainian passport.

Materials from journalistic investigations have repeatedly appeared in open sources, containing data on Hennadiy Trukhanov's Russian Federation citizen passport and Russian tax identification number. These facts indicate that Hennadiy Trukhanov has dual citizenship, which contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine, which establishes the principle of single citizenship.

– the text of the petition states.

Hennadiy Trukhanov himself, on the eve of the petition's publication, strongly denied such accusations and stated that it was a provocation, and that he himself did not have Russian citizenship.

Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria08.10.25, 22:17 • 27904 views

He also reported that the issue could be considered by a commission under the President of Ukraine, but at the time of the statement, no official documents on this matter had been received by the city council. The Odesa City Hall confirmed that Trukhanov is in the city and continues to perform his duties.

Context

Suspicions about Hennadiy Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship arose back in 2014, when he first ran for the post of Odesa mayor. In 2014, "Ukrainska Pravda" published an article stating that Trukhanov allegedly had a Russian citizen's passport with registration in Sergiyev Posad, obtained in 2003. He himself called the document a fake and stated that it was a political attack by competitors.

In 2016, Trukhanov was mentioned in the "Panama Papers" as a Russian citizen associated with offshore companies. The SBU then initiated a check, but found no direct evidence. The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the processing of documents for non-citizen defenders of Ukraine and their families: when will the changes take effect.

Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case18.09.25, 18:35 • 27911 views

Later, the prosecutor's office suggested that the mayor might have a Russian or Greek passport, but Trukhanov stated in court that he was a citizen of Ukraine only. In 2019, it became known that Trukhanov had appealed to a Russian court with a lawsuit to declare his Russian passport invalid, which the court granted.

2023: In an interview with Radio Svoboda, the mayor called all statements about dual citizenship "political games."

In 2024, activist Serhiy Sternenko stated that he had data on Trukhanov's active Russian citizenship, but refused to disclose the sources. The mayor himself again called these accusations baseless.

After the petition quickly gathered the necessary 25,000 signatures, the Presidential Administration is obliged to consider it within 10 working days. If the President finds the arguments substantiated, the issue may be referred to the citizenship commission under the Office of the President for consideration.

Trump asks Supreme Court to limit birthright citizenship27.09.25, 03:40 • 4610 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Radio Liberty
Security Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa