Trump asks Supreme Court to limit birthright citizenship

US President Donald Trump has appealed to the US Supreme Court to support his initiative to abolish automatic birthright citizenship, questioning a constitutional right that has been considered inviolable for over a century. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The appeal will review Trump's executive order, which lower courts unanimously found to be contrary to the Constitution, federal immigration law, and Supreme Court precedents.

According to the publication, Trump is trying to abandon the interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which grants citizenship to almost everyone born on US territory. He proposes to limit this right only to children whose parents are at least one US citizen or have a green card. This means that even newborns of people with temporary visas will not automatically become Americans.

It is noted that the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, grants citizenship to any person born in the United States and "subject to its jurisdiction."

The provision was adopted to grant citizenship to newly freed slaves and their children, not to children of foreigners temporarily in the United States, or children of illegal immigrants. - stated to the US Supreme Court the General Counsel of the administration, chief lawyer in court cases D. John Saur.

According to Bloomberg, Trump is challenging a federal appeals court ruling that stated the administration relied on a "strained and novel interpretation of the Constitution."

A spokesman for Washington Attorney General Nick Brown declined to comment on Trump's filing.

Reference

The decree, signed by Trump on January 20 – on the first day of his presidency – provides that children born in the United States will not be considered citizens unless at least one parent is a citizen. A significant number of lawyers believe that this document contradicts the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

According to Trump, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to everyone born in the country, "had nothing to do with illegal immigration," but was adopted after the Civil War of 1861–1865 to protect the children of freed slaves.

In March, the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court to allow partial implementation of a plan to revoke birthright citizenship for children of immigrants and foreign tourists.

Recall

A federal court in New Hampshire temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order revoking automatic citizenship for children born in the United States.

