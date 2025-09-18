Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case

The Supreme Court finally denied the oligarch, former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, the return of Ukrainian citizenship. This is stated in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, reports UNN.

Details

According to the decision of the Supreme Court of April 2, 2025, it concerns Ihor Kolomoiskyi. He was recognized as having lost his Ukrainian citizenship because in 1995 he obtained Israeli citizenship as an adult.

Kolomoiskyi was born in 1963 in Dnipro (then Dnipropetrovsk). Until 1991, he was a citizen of the USSR, and after the declaration of independence of Ukraine, he became a citizen of the new state.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by a secret decree, stripped Ihor Kolomoiskyi of his Ukrainian citizenship. In addition to Kolomoiskyi, citizenship was taken away from People's Deputy from the Servant of the People Ihor Vasylkivskyi, businessman and former deputy of Kolomoiskyi in the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Hennadiy Korban, and representative of the banned OPZZh party Vadym Rabinovych.

Kolomoiskyi challenged the decision to deprive him of his Ukrainian citizenship. He explained this by the fact that at the time of acquiring Israeli citizenship, Ukrainian legislation did not provide for such a ground for losing citizenship.

At the same time, the court noted that since 1997, Ukrainian legislation has defined the voluntary acquisition of citizenship of another state as a ground for losing Ukrainian citizenship.

In addition to Ukrainian and Israeli citizenship, Kolomoiskyi also had Cypriot citizenship, which he was also deprived of in 2024.

Recall

The ICSID international arbitration finally closed the case on the claim of a company associated with Ihor Kolomoiskyi. The oligarch and his controlled company demanded that the state of Ukraine return 700 million US dollars for the loss of control over the airline "Aerosvit" - the court rejected this demand.