Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree concerning individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. He announced this following a meeting on the security situation in some regions, as reported by UNN.

Details

The confirmed presence of Russian citizenship in some individuals - relevant decisions regarding them have been prepared. The decree was signed - the statement reads.

At the same time, the national telethon, citing its own sources, reported that the following individuals are involved:

Gennadiy Trukhanov - Mayor of Odesa;

Sergei Polunin - a ballet dancer born in Ukraine but who supported Russian aggression;

Oleh Tsarov - former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions", who in 2014 became one of the leaders of separatists and against whom proceedings for treason have been opened.

Since the head of any settlement in Ukraine, according to current legislation, including the Constitution, can only be a citizen of Ukraine, Gennadiy Trukhanov automatically loses the right to hold the position of mayor.

As explained to journalists in the President's Office, decrees on deprivation of citizenship are not published openly due to the presence of personal data in them.

Recall

An electronic petition calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov collected more than 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.