$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 1962 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 9236 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5916 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11591 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9810 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 9060 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12083 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14519 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14035 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13530 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 30997 views
8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - LubinetsOctober 14, 04:44 AM • 5948 views
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 8272 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 11069 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 20669 views
Publications
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 9236 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11591 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 54163 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 54235 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 61453 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 708 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 1350 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 26275 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 30992 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 32404 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times

Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5942 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree concerning individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. According to preliminary data, these are Hennadiy Trukhanov, Serhiy Polunin, and Oleh Tsariov.

Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree concerning individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. He announced this following a meeting on the security situation in some regions, as reported by UNN.

Details

The confirmed presence of Russian citizenship in some individuals - relevant decisions regarding them have been prepared. The decree was signed

- the statement reads.

At the same time, the national telethon, citing its own sources, reported that the following individuals are involved:

  • Gennadiy Trukhanov - Mayor of Odesa;
    • Sergei Polunin - a ballet dancer born in Ukraine but who supported Russian aggression;
      • Oleh Tsarov - former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions", who in 2014 became one of the leaders of separatists and against whom proceedings for treason have been opened.

        Since the head of any settlement in Ukraine, according to current legislation, including the Constitution, can only be a citizen of Ukraine, Gennadiy Trukhanov automatically loses the right to hold the position of mayor.

        As explained to journalists in the President's Office, decrees on deprivation of citizenship are not published openly due to the presence of personal data in them.

        Recall

        An electronic petition calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov collected more than 25,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
        Gennadiy Trukhanov