Odesa under attack by enemy drones: explosions heard in the city - Trukhanov
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, explosions were heard on the night of September 4 due to an attack by Russian drones. The Air Force warned about the danger of drones from the Black Sea.
In Odesa, explosions rang out on the night of September 4 during another attack by Russian strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.
The Air Force also previously warned about the danger of drone use in the region.
Strike UAVs from the Black Sea waters heading towards Odesa/Chornomorske. Odesa - stay in shelters!
Information about the extent of damage and possible consequences is being clarified. There has been no official data yet.
