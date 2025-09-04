$41.360.01
05:28 PM
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arena
September 3, 02:49 PM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 40932 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
September 3, 06:57 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 46446 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 3, 06:00 AM
Odesa under attack by enemy drones: explosions heard in the city - Trukhanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In Odesa, explosions were heard on the night of September 4 due to an attack by Russian drones. The Air Force warned about the danger of drones from the Black Sea.

Odesa under attack by enemy drones: explosions heard in the city - Trukhanov

In Odesa, explosions rang out on the night of September 4 during another attack by Russian strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

The Air Force also previously warned about the danger of drone use in the region.

Strike UAVs from the Black Sea waters heading towards Odesa/Chornomorske. Odesa - stay in shelters!

- the message says.

Information about the extent of damage and possible consequences is being clarified. There has been no official data yet. 

Navy Spokesperson on Ship Explosion off Odesa Coast: Possibly Consequences of Russia's Night Attack01.09.25, 09:10 • 6470 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Black Sea
Odesa