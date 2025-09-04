Odesa under attack by enemy drones: explosions heard in the city - Trukhanov

In Odesa, explosions rang out on the night of September 4 during another attack by Russian strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the city mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

The Air Force also previously warned about the danger of drone use in the region.

Strike UAVs from the Black Sea waters heading towards Odesa/Chornomorske. Odesa - stay in shelters! - the message says.

Information about the extent of damage and possible consequences is being clarified. There has been no official data yet.

