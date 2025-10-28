Two of Trukhanov's deputies have been notified of suspicion

Two deputies of the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, have also been notified of suspicion. Prior to this, Trukhanov received a suspicion notice for official negligence that led to human deaths, UNN reports.

Details

According to UNN sources, two deputies of former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov have been notified of suspicion. It is currently unknown who exactly, and under what articles.

Addition

As UNN previously reported, former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to human deaths).