Two of Trukhanov's deputies have been notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
Two of Trukhanov's deputies have been notified of suspicion. This happened after Trukhanov himself was served with a notice of suspicion for official negligence that led to people's deaths.
Two deputies of the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, have also been notified of suspicion. Prior to this, Trukhanov received a suspicion notice for official negligence that led to human deaths, UNN reports.
Details
According to UNN sources, two deputies of former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov have been notified of suspicion. It is currently unknown who exactly, and under what articles.
Addition
As UNN previously reported, former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to human deaths).