Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affected

According to preliminary data, more than 600 houses were flooded in Odesa due to bad weather. The Kyivskyi district was the most affected, said Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, as reported by UNN.

According to preliminary data, 286 private houses and 384 apartment buildings were flooded in all districts of Odesa. The Kyivskyi district was the most affected - 185 private houses and 200 high-rise buildings. - Trukhanov said.

According to him, roads and engineering networks also suffered significant damage. Operational headquarters of district administrations have already recorded 782 appeals from Odesa residents regarding floods, fallen trees, power outages, and property damage. The most reports are in the Kyivskyi district (465).

Utility companies and district administrations are working in an enhanced mode. Damage assessment and elimination of the consequences of bad weather continue.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

In Odesa region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, with approximately 28,000 families remaining without electricity.

Tomorrow, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region due to the death of nine people in Odesa in connection with the bad weather.