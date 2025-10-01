Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affected

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11419 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 12962 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25818 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 21096 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 20156 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 53832 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40907 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31532 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48634 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25749 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4.1m/s
80%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 41994 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 25775 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 31709 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 27933 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21388 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 11400 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 14629 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25803 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 17380 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 21459 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 28011 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 42061 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 26865 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 30256 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 40240 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander

Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported that over 600 homes in the city were flooded due to bad weather, with the Kyivskyi district being the most affected. 782 appeals from Odesa residents regarding the consequences of the disaster have been recorded.

Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affected

According to preliminary data, more than 600 houses were flooded in Odesa due to bad weather. The Kyivskyi district was the most affected, said Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, as reported by UNN.

According to preliminary data, 286 private houses and 384 apartment buildings were flooded in all districts of Odesa. The Kyivskyi district was the most affected - 185 private houses and 200 high-rise buildings.

- Trukhanov said.

According to him, roads and engineering networks also suffered significant damage. Operational headquarters of district administrations have already recorded 782 appeals from Odesa residents regarding floods, fallen trees, power outages, and property damage. The most reports are in the Kyivskyi district (465).

Utility companies and district administrations are working in an enhanced mode. Damage assessment and elimination of the consequences of bad weather continue.

Let us remind you that

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

In Odesa region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, with approximately 28,000 families remaining without electricity.

Tomorrow, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region due to the death of nine people in Odesa in connection with the bad weather.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyUNN-Odesa
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa