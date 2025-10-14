$41.610.01
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 10042 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9370 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18726 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 15009 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22112 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13405 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21084 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11592 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10602 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Zelenskyy: Odesa deserves greater protection and greater support, this can be done in the format of a military administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to create a city military administration in Odesa. The head of the administration will be appointed in the near future to strengthen the city's protection and support.

Zelenskyy: Odesa deserves greater protection and greater support, this can be done in the format of a military administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a city military administration is planned to be established in Odesa, and its head will be appointed in the near future. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported today. I thank the service for its strong work in defending Ukraine, in countering Russian agent networks. And there was also a conversation about the situation in the frontline communities and in the south of our country, particularly in Odesa. Odesa deserves more protection and more support. This can be done in the format of a military administration. Too many security issues in Odesa have remained without a proper response for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future

- said Zelenskyy. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition for the creation of a military administration in Odesa, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died. He noted that no submission for the creation of military administrations had been received, but he instructed to check the situation.

The Citizenship Commission under the President of Ukraine terminated the citizenship of Hennadiy Trukhanov. The decision is based on the evidence base of the SBU and approved by the Presidential Decree. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa