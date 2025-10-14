Zelenskyy: Odesa deserves greater protection and greater support, this can be done in the format of a military administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a city military administration is planned to be established in Odesa, and its head will be appointed in the near future. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, reported today. I thank the service for its strong work in defending Ukraine, in countering Russian agent networks. And there was also a conversation about the situation in the frontline communities and in the south of our country, particularly in Odesa. Odesa deserves more protection and more support. This can be done in the format of a military administration. Too many security issues in Odesa have remained without a proper response for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition for the creation of a military administration in Odesa, submitted after the bad weather on September 30, in which 10 people died. He noted that no submission for the creation of military administrations had been received, but he instructed to check the situation.

The Citizenship Commission under the President of Ukraine terminated the citizenship of Hennadiy Trukhanov. The decision is based on the evidence base of the SBU and approved by the Presidential Decree.