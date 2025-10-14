$41.610.01
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - Syrskyi
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10491 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on stripping Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship. Earlier, media and activists repeatedly published information about Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship, including Russian.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on depriving Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship, reported the national telethon with reference to its own sources. What is known about Trukhanov - UNN tells.

Trukhanov was born on January 17, 1965, in Odesa. From 1982 to 1986, he studied at the Odesa Higher Artillery Command School, after which he received the rank of lieutenant and specialized in the repair and operation of automotive equipment.

From 2002 to 2006, he studied at the Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs, where he obtained a qualification as a "lawyer."

In 2013, he completed his studies at the Odesa Regional Institute of Public Administration of the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine.

He began his career in 1986. At the same time, he served in the North Caucasian Military District of the Armed Forces of the USSR.

From 1992 to 1993 – Head of Security of the small scientific and production enterprise "Minimax".

From 1993 to 1996 – Director of the security firm "Kapitan i Ko".

From 2001 to 2002 – Advisor to the General Director on security issues of the enterprise with foreign investments "Lukoil – Ukraine".

From 2002 to 2003 – Assistant to the President's representative of the open joint-stock company "Lukoil" in Ukraine on security issues.

From 2004 to 2007 – Advisor, assistant-consultant in the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2007 to 2008 – Advisor to the director on relations with state bodies and the public at the private enterprise "Ukrtranscontainer".

From 2008 to 2011 – Chief specialist of the department for work with regions of the Department for work with veterans of the State Committee of Ukraine for Veterans Affairs.

From March 2012 to November 2012 - Deputy General Director for client relations at LLC "Brooklyn-Kyiv".

In 2012, Trukhanov was elected a People's Deputy. On May 25, 2014, in early elections for city mayors, he was elected to the position of Odesa City Mayor.

On October 27, 2015, following the regular elections of city mayors, he was re-elected as Odesa City Mayor for the second time.

Following the 2020 elections, he was elected Odesa City Mayor for the third time.

It was in 2014 that suspicions arose regarding Hennadiy Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship. 

At that time, the media published material stating that Trukhanov allegedly had a Russian citizen's passport with registration in Sergiyev Posad, obtained in 2003. 

He himself called the document a fake and stated that it was a political attack by competitors.

In 2016, Trukhanov was mentioned in the "Panama Papers" as a Russian citizen associated with offshore companies. The SBU then initiated an investigation, but found no direct evidence. The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the processing of documents for non-Ukrainian defenders and their families: when will the changes take effect.

Later, the prosecutor's office suggested that the mayor might have a Russian or Greek passport, but Trukhanov stated in court that he was a citizen of Ukraine only. In 2019, it became known that Trukhanov had appealed to a Russian court with a lawsuit to declare his Russian passport invalid, which the court granted.

2023: In an interview with Radio Svoboda, the mayor called all statements about dual citizenship "political games."

In 2024, activist Serhiy Sternenko stated that he had data on Trukhanov's active Russian citizenship, but refused to disclose his sources. The mayor himself again called these accusations baseless.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

