Not only Trukhanov: several more officials in Odesa received a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers announced suspicion not only to the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov - several officials of the Odesa City Council and a communal enterprise also received it. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The former mayor, two of his deputies, officials of the Departments of the Odesa City Council, as well as the director, head, and chief engineers of the structural unit of the communal enterprise are suspected of official negligence, which cost human lives.

This refers to the heavy rains on September 30 of this year, which caused a flood: then nine people died, including a family with a child. They lived on the basement floor of the house - there, within minutes, the water reached a critical level, leaving no possibility for rescue.

Nine of the above-mentioned defendants have been notified of suspicion of official negligence. The perpetrators face up to eight years in prison.

Recall

In early October, heavy torrential rains in Odesa claimed the lives of 9 people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed to conduct a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

UNN reported that Hennadiy Trukhanov, the former mayor of Odesa, was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused human deaths). Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the SBU had enough evidence of Hennadiy Trukhanov's Russian citizenship.

Further, based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, Hennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated.