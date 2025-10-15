$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1218 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4460 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4996 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10546 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12760 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19123 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20397 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13128 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14741 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15714 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily assigned the duties of the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration to Vladyslav Haivanenko. This happened after Serhiy Lysak was dismissed from this position, who, according to media reports, will head the Odesa City Military Administration.

Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree temporarily appointing Vladyslav Haivanenko as acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Temporarily appoint Vladyslav Viktorovych Haivanenko as acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

 - the decree states.

By another decree, the President dismissed Serhiy Lysak from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration in accordance with his submitted application.

Lysak himself announced on social media that today he is ending his work as head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Behind me is a considerable path, covered in more than 2.5 years. It was full of challenges that the enemy posed every day. However, with the team, we did not deviate from clear priorities. Among them are assistance to the Defense Forces, the development of veteran policy, social, rehabilitation, and educational areas. And ahead are no less responsible tasks 

- Lysak wrote.

Who is Vladyslav Haivanenko

Haivanenko was deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA. He is also the former head of the Kyiv District Police Department of the National Police Main Directorate in Odesa. According to local media, Vladyslav Haivanenko was on the list of Odesa law enforcement officers subject to immediate lustration.

According to the 2024 declaration, Haivanenko owns, among other things, a 2007 LEXUS GX 470 car. His wife owns a 2013 Porsche Cayenne car.

Addition

On October 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Serhiy Lysak as head of the Odesa City Military Administration of the Odesa District of Odesa Oblast. This is enshrined in order No. 119/2025-RP.

Media, citing sources, reported that Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, would head the Odesa City Military Administration. The President has already signed the relevant decree.

Context

The changes began after, on October 14, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship. He added that he is preparing lawsuits to the courts of Ukraine and the European Court of Human Rights.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Serhiy Lysak
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa