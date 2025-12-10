$42.180.11
Court leaves Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial detention measure for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. He is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people.

Court leaves Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the pre-trial detention measure for the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people. He will remain under round-the-clock house arrest, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, according to UNN.

Details 

The Prosecutor General's Office does not specify the name of the person involved, but from the case materials, it is known that it refers to the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov. 

The Kyiv Court of Appeal considered the appeal filed by the defense against the decision to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the former mayor of Odesa, suspected of official negligence that led to the death of nine people (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the report says. 

Prosecutors insisted on the need to maintain a strict pre-trial detention measure, reasonably proving the severity of the consequences of the alleged offense and the risks of obstructing the pre-trial investigation.

As a result of the appellate review, the court upheld the pre-trial detention measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device, agreeing with the arguments of the prosecution regarding the existing procedural risks 

- the prosecutor's office reported. 

Recall 

In early October, heavy rains in Odesa claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion - under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused the death of people).

The Pechersk District Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until December 28. He is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of people during the storm on September 30.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

