$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:15 PM • 3776 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 13020 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18449 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 29886 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 17413 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 30871 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 16698 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20125 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 25320 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14846 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructureOctober 31, 08:39 AM • 36079 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 35328 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 26934 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 11884 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 11535 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 11728 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 29874 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 30865 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 27088 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 35494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 11743 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 12041 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 29699 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 62176 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 66284 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
R-360 Neptune
Social network
Diia (service)

Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3782 views

The Pechersk District Court chose a pre-trial restraint for the former mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, in the form of 24/7 house arrest until December 28. He is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of people during the storm on September 30.

Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28

The Pechersky District Court placed former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest. The prosecution insisted on such a preventive measure, a journalist from UNN reported from the courtroom.

Details

The court granted the prosecution's motion in the case of former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov to impose a restrictive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring device.

The preventive measure will be in effect until December 28.

Addendum

As reported by UNN, Trukhanov is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of people during the storm on September 30. The suspect was subject to the following obligations: not to leave Odesa, to notify the prosecutor of a change of job or place of residence, to surrender foreign passports, and to refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case. According to the prosecutor, such measures prevent the former mayor from illegally influencing witnesses, destroying evidence, or obstructing the investigation.

For his part, Gennadiy Trukhanov urged the court not to grant the motion.

"I would ask you not to grant this motion, because I am not going to run anywhere. There is no point in me hiding anything, I have provided all the documents. Why say that I will hide something?"

- Trukhanov noted.

Recall

In early October, heavy rains hit Odesa, which claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the deaths of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship. Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was revoked based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov29.10.25, 08:50 • 53597 views

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion - under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to the death of people).

Trukhanov stated that the notice of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Rains in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa