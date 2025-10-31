Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28

The Pechersky District Court placed former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest. The prosecution insisted on such a preventive measure, a journalist from UNN reported from the courtroom.

Details

The court granted the prosecution's motion in the case of former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov to impose a restrictive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring device.

The preventive measure will be in effect until December 28.

Addendum

As reported by UNN, Trukhanov is suspected of official negligence that led to the death of people during the storm on September 30. The suspect was subject to the following obligations: not to leave Odesa, to notify the prosecutor of a change of job or place of residence, to surrender foreign passports, and to refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case. According to the prosecutor, such measures prevent the former mayor from illegally influencing witnesses, destroying evidence, or obstructing the investigation.

For his part, Gennadiy Trukhanov urged the court not to grant the motion.

"I would ask you not to grant this motion, because I am not going to run anywhere. There is no point in me hiding anything, I have provided all the documents. Why say that I will hide something?" - Trukhanov noted.

Recall

In early October, heavy rains hit Odesa, which claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the deaths of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship. Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was revoked based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion - under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to the death of people).

Trukhanov stated that the notice of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.