Publications
Exclusives
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4790 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed the notice of suspicion against the former mayor of Odesa. He is accused of criminal negligence that led to the death of nine people in Odesa.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that the former mayor of Odesa has been notified of suspicion. This happened after information appeared about the suspicion of former Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, writes UNN.

On September 30, nine people died in Odesa. And the fault for this is not a natural disaster, but official negligence. Today, the former mayor of Odesa was notified of suspicion. He held office for years, knew, like no one else, about all the problems, but did not solve them. This is not about negligence, it is about criminal negligence that led to the death of people

- Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General told the stories of the families of the victims whose lives were taken by the elements.

According to him, it is about the terrible story of a family of IDPs from Kurakhove.

"They were fleeing the war, seeking safety. Mother, father, eight-year-old daughter, grandmother and grandfather. The water flow broke the door, jammed the windows. In a few minutes, they were trapped. The mother hugged her daughter, the grandfather held the grandmother's hand. Unfortunately, no one survived," the Prosecutor General said.

An inspector of Ukrzaliznytsia also died.

"When her car was flooded, she told her husband on the phone, 'I'll walk.' These were her last words. He searched for her for 4 hours and found her 100 meters from the road. Only silent pain. The 23-year-old girl was washed away by the water right before her boyfriends' eyes," the video message says.

Another woman died in her own home - she did not manage to get out of it. A tram depot nurse was simply washed away on her way from work.

9 lives. 9 Ukrainians killed by negligence. This is not just a tragedy. This is a childhood cut short. First by war, and then by water. These are ruined destinies, unborn children, and a life with a terrible feeling of loss that no one will ever be able to return. This is a verdict to a system that for years turned a blind eye to broken storm drains, to reports of inaction, to indifference without responsibility. The guilty will definitely be named. Punishment will also be inevitable. We remember everyone

- stated the Prosecutor General.

Addition

In early October, heavy torrential rains hit Odesa, which claimed the lives of 9 people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed to conduct a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship. The citizenship of Ukraine of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the SBU has sufficient evidence of Russian citizenship of the former mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov. Based on this, a decision was made to dismiss him, as the Head of State could not entrust the management of Odesa to a person with Russian citizenship.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
