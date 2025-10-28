Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source

Former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov has been served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

According to UNN sources, former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to human casualties).

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship has been terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the SBU has sufficient evidence of Russian citizenship of former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov. Based on this, a decision was made regarding his resignation, as the head of state could not entrust the management of Odesa to a person with Russian citizenship.

In early October, heavy torrential rains hit Odesa, which claimed the lives of 10 people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.