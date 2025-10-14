Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU

According to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the citizenship of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov has been terminated, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Commission under the President of Ukraine on Citizenship issues decided to terminate the citizenship of our state for Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov. This decision, in particular, is based on the evidentiary base of the Security Service and approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine.

As established by the SBU, as of now, the current mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has a valid foreign passport of the aggressor country. Copies of the relevant documents are at the disposal of the Ukrainian special service.

Thus, according to available data, on December 15, 2015, after the start of aggression against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea, as well as parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Gennadiy Leonidovych Trukhanov received a foreign passport of the occupying country. It was issued for a period of 10 years and is currently a valid document - the statement says.

The SBU added that regarding the internal passport of the Russian Federation, according to available information, in 2017, Trukhanov's representatives applied to the Russian authorized bodies, and as a result, a court in the Moscow region canceled the validity of his internal passport. But in additional explanations, it was reported that the cancellation or refusal of a person from such a document "does not entail the deprivation of Russian Federation citizenship acquired by the person on a legal basis."

Thus, Gennadiy Trukhanov still remains a citizen of the aggressor country. He also has an identification code that is displayed in the database of the "federal tax service of the Russian Federation" - summarized the SBU.

What is known about Gennadiy Trukhanov?

Trukhanov was born on January 17, 1965, in Odesa. From 1982 to 1986, he studied at the Odesa Higher Artillery Command School, after which he received the rank of lieutenant and specialized in the repair and operation of automotive equipment.

From 2002 to 2006, he studied at the Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs, where he obtained a qualification as a "lawyer."

In 2013, he completed his studies at the Odesa Regional Institute of Public Administration of the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine.

He began his career in 1986. At the same time, he served in the North Caucasus Military District of the USSR Armed Forces.

From 1992 to 1993 – Head of Security of the small scientific and production enterprise "Minimax."

From 1993 to 1996 – Director of the security firm "Kapitan i Ko."

From 2001 to 2002 – Advisor to the General Director on security issues of the enterprise with foreign investments "Lukoil – Ukraine."

From 2002 to 2003 – Assistant to the President's representative of the open joint-stock company "Lukoil" in Ukraine on security issues.

From 2004 to 2007 – Advisor, Assistant-Consultant in the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2007 to 2008 – Advisor to the Director on relations with state bodies and the public at the private enterprise "Ukrtranscontainer."

From 2008 to 2011 – Chief Specialist of the Department for work with regions of the Department for work with veterans of the State Committee of Ukraine for Veterans Affairs.

From March 2012 to November 2012 - Deputy General Director for client relations at LLC "Brooklyn-Kyiv."

In 2012, Trukhanov was elected a people's deputy. On May 25, 2014, in early elections for city mayors, he was elected to the position of Odesa City Mayor.

On October 27, 2015, following the results of regular elections for city mayors, he was re-elected as Odesa City Mayor.

Following the results of the 2020 elections, he was elected Odesa City Mayor for the third time.

It was in 2014 that suspicions arose regarding Gennadiy Trukhanov's possible dual citizenship.

At that time, the media published material stating that Trukhanov allegedly had a Russian citizen's passport with registration in Sergiev Posad, obtained in 2003.

He himself called the document a fake and stated that it was a political attack by competitors.

In 2016, in the "Panama Papers," Trukhanov was mentioned as a citizen of the Russian Federation associated with offshore companies. The SBU then initiated a check, but found no direct evidence.

Later, the prosecutor's office assumed that the mayor might have a Russian or Greek passport, but Trukhanov stated in court that he was a citizen of Ukraine only. In 2019, it became known that Trukhanov had appealed to a Russian court with a lawsuit to declare his Russian passport invalid, which the court granted.

2023: In an interview with Radio Svoboda, the mayor called all statements about dual citizenship "political games."

Activist Serhiy Sternenko stated in 2024 that he has data on Trukhanov's active Russian citizenship but refused to disclose the sources. The mayor himself again called these accusations baseless.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship.