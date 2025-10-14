$41.610.01
Odesa Mayor Trukhanov denies Russian citizenship and prepares lawsuit for ECHR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov denies having Russian citizenship, stating that he was not physically present in Russia to obtain it. He is preparing lawsuits for Ukrainian courts and the ECHR, citing an SBU check in 2022 that found no Russian passports.

Odesa Mayor Trukhanov denies Russian citizenship and prepares lawsuit for ECHR

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship. He added that he is preparing lawsuits for Ukrainian courts and the European Court of Human Rights, UNN reports with reference to "Suspilne".

I have obtained evidence that I could not physically or legally obtain a Russian Federation passport. To do this, I would have had to be physically present in Russia. I did not leave, as evidenced by my border crossings in 2015-2016.

- Trukhanov emphasized.

The mayor of Odesa reminded that in 2022, Zelensky instructed the SBU to check information about his Russian citizenship. He added that no Russian passports were found at that time.

In 2022, President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky accepted for consideration a similar petition that I allegedly have Russian citizenship. He instructed the SBU in 2022 to check all relevant services. In 2022, they did not find any Russian citizenship or passports for me.

- Trukhanov stated.

He announced that he would defend his rights in court. If necessary, he is ready to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Unfortunately, it turned out the way it did. Therefore, I will defend myself, I will go to court. If the court cannot resolve it, I will go to the European Court of Human Rights... This is the extreme of such, you know, lawlessness that cannot be.

- Trukhanov stated.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree regarding individuals who have confirmed Russian citizenship. The head of state announced this after a meeting on the security situation in some regions.

The confirmed presence of Russian citizenship in some individuals - relevant decisions have been prepared regarding them. The decree has been signed.

- Zelensky's statement reads.

At the same time, the national telethon, citing its own sources, reported that the following individuals are involved:

• Hennadiy Trukhanov - Mayor of Odesa;

• Serhiy Polunin - ballet dancer who was born in Ukraine but supported Russian aggression;

• Oleh Tsarov - former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions", who in 2014 became one of the leaders of separatists and against whom proceedings for treason have been opened.

Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa14.10.25, 16:31 • 10463 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Gennadiy Trukhanov
State Border of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa