Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM

The hearing for the pre-trial detention of former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, who was notified of suspicion of official negligence, is scheduled for today at 2:00 PM in the Pechersk Court of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN.

As UNN learned, Trukhanov's pre-trial detention will be decided today at a hearing in the Pechersk Court. The court begins at 2:00 PM.

The prosecution will request pre-trial detention in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for him.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

Recall

In early October, heavy torrential rains hit Odesa, which claimed the lives of 9 people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.



Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. According to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship has been revoked.

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion - under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence, which led to the death of people).

Trukhanov stated that the notification of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy, which occurred as a result of a powerful downpour, was a natural disaster whose scale exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.