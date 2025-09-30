Big water in Odesa: more than 320 people are eliminating the consequences of bad weather, a number of streets have been blocked

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
06:06 PM • 5538 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 18210 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 23269 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 14946 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 18144 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 24546 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29002 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30642 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27233 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 50189 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.1m/s
90%
757mm
Popular news
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 31960 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 30198 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21532 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 13423 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 10044 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 21606 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 30280 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 32038 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 45455 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 50186 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 10096 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 56280 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 64290 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 45970 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 48443 views
Actual
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Big water in Odesa: more than 320 people are eliminating the consequences of bad weather, a number of streets have been blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7695 views

In Odesa, more than 45 units of equipment and 320 people are pumping out water and cleaning storm drains, traffic on many streets is blocked due to bad weather. In the region, 500 employees and 85 units of special equipment are involved, 231 people have been rescued and 46 units of equipment have been evacuated.

Big water in Odesa: more than 320 people are eliminating the consequences of bad weather, a number of streets have been blocked

In Odesa, more than 45 units of equipment have been deployed to pump out water and clear storm drains. Traffic on a number of streets is completely blocked, while other areas are experiencing traffic jams and difficulties, writes UNN with reference to posts by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper.

As of 9:20 PM, the situation is as follows: 45 units of equipment and over 320 people are involved. We are pumping out water, cleaning storm drains, and working together with the State Emergency Service.

- the post says.

The mayor also indicated that traffic is currently blocked on the following streets:

  • Khimichna / Promyslova;
    • Shyriaievskyi Lane;
      • Shchoholiev;
        • Tserkovna;
          • Balkivska;
            • Otamana Holovatoho / Plyhuna;
              • Chornomorskoho Kozatstva / Hazovyi;
                • Seredniofontanska;
                  • Frantsuzkyi Boulevard;
                    • Heroes of Heavenly Hundred Street;
                      • Prince Yaroslav the Wise Street;
                        • Sim'yi Hlodan Street;
                          • Chykalenka Street;
                            • Varnenska Street;
                              • Prymorśka / Hazovyi;
                                • Seredniofontanska Square;
                                  • Kosmonavtiv / Inhlezi;
                                    • Fontanska Road (5th station);
                                      • Liustdorfska Road / Breusa;
                                        • Liustdorfska Road (from 3rd station to Heroes of Ukraine Tribune Square — in the direction of Heavenly Hundred);
                                          • 2nd Zastava (under the bridge);

                                            Traffic is difficult in the following areas:

                                            • Central Airport Street;
                                              • 28th Brigade Street;
                                                • Lesya Ukrainka Avenue (court area);
                                                  • Independence Street;
                                                    • Artur Savelyev Street;
                                                      • Filatova Street;
                                                        • Vadaturśkoho / Funtovoho Street;
                                                          • Melnytska Street (Shustov);
                                                            • Vodoprovidna / Baseina Street;
                                                              • Liustdorfska Road / Topolyna Street;
                                                                • Itzhaka Rabina / Heroes of Kruty Street;
                                                                  • Fontanska Road (9th station);
                                                                    • Korolyova Street;
                                                                      • Krasnova Street (between Heroes of Ukraine Tribune Square and Admiral's Avenue);
                                                                        • Pyrohova Street.

                                                                          Trukhanov added that utility services are working in an enhanced mode and the situation is under control, but urged Odesa residents to be as careful and cautious as possible.

                                                                          Let's add

                                                                          The situation is no better in the region, where work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather is also ongoing.

                                                                          In the Odesa region, work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather is ongoing. More than 500 employees of utility services, power brigades, and the State Emergency Service are involved. 85 units of special equipment, including rescue equipment, are being used.

                                                                          - Kiper wrote.

                                                                          He added that "as of 9:00 PM, State Emergency Service units rescued 231 people, evacuated 46 units of equipment from the water, including three ambulance vehicles."

                                                                          According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the most difficult situation is in Odesa and Odesa district, but he assured that repair work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather will not stop and will continue throughout the night despite the downpour.

                                                                          Recall

                                                                          In Odesa, 41.5 mm of precipitation fell in half a day, which is almost equal to the monthly norm, causing flooding and the stoppage of electric transport. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported that 45 units of special equipment and more than 320 utility workers are working on the streets, pumping out water and monitoring the operation of drainage systems.

                                                                          Bad weather in Odesa: classes, groups, and shelters flooded in some schools, students switch to distance learning30.09.25, 19:59 • 3748 views

                                                                          Units of the State Emergency Service are also involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather. All public electric transport stopped operating at 5:30 PM.

                                                                          Alona Utkina

                                                                          SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
                                                                          Rains in Ukraine
                                                                          Electricity
                                                                          Oleh Kiper
                                                                          Odesa Oblast
                                                                          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                                                                          Odesa