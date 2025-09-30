Big water in Odesa: more than 320 people are eliminating the consequences of bad weather, a number of streets have been blocked

In Odesa, more than 45 units of equipment have been deployed to pump out water and clear storm drains. Traffic on a number of streets is completely blocked, while other areas are experiencing traffic jams and difficulties, writes UNN with reference to posts by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper.

As of 9:20 PM, the situation is as follows: 45 units of equipment and over 320 people are involved. We are pumping out water, cleaning storm drains, and working together with the State Emergency Service. - the post says.

The mayor also indicated that traffic is currently blocked on the following streets:

Khimichna / Promyslova;

Shyriaievskyi Lane;

Shchoholiev;

Tserkovna;

Balkivska;

Otamana Holovatoho / Plyhuna;

Chornomorskoho Kozatstva / Hazovyi;

Seredniofontanska;

Frantsuzkyi Boulevard;

Heroes of Heavenly Hundred Street;

Prince Yaroslav the Wise Street;

Sim'yi Hlodan Street;

Chykalenka Street;

Varnenska Street;

Prymorśka / Hazovyi;

Seredniofontanska Square;

Kosmonavtiv / Inhlezi;

Fontanska Road (5th station);

Liustdorfska Road / Breusa;

Liustdorfska Road (from 3rd station to Heroes of Ukraine Tribune Square — in the direction of Heavenly Hundred);

2nd Zastava (under the bridge);

Traffic is difficult in the following areas:

Central Airport Street;

28th Brigade Street;

Lesya Ukrainka Avenue (court area);

Independence Street;

Artur Savelyev Street;

Filatova Street;

Vadaturśkoho / Funtovoho Street;

Melnytska Street (Shustov);

Vodoprovidna / Baseina Street;

Liustdorfska Road / Topolyna Street;

Itzhaka Rabina / Heroes of Kruty Street;

Fontanska Road (9th station);

Korolyova Street;

Krasnova Street (between Heroes of Ukraine Tribune Square and Admiral's Avenue);

Pyrohova Street.

Trukhanov added that utility services are working in an enhanced mode and the situation is under control, but urged Odesa residents to be as careful and cautious as possible.

Let's add

The situation is no better in the region, where work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather is also ongoing.

In the Odesa region, work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather is ongoing. More than 500 employees of utility services, power brigades, and the State Emergency Service are involved. 85 units of special equipment, including rescue equipment, are being used. - Kiper wrote.

He added that "as of 9:00 PM, State Emergency Service units rescued 231 people, evacuated 46 units of equipment from the water, including three ambulance vehicles."

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the most difficult situation is in Odesa and Odesa district, but he assured that repair work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather will not stop and will continue throughout the night despite the downpour.

Recall

In Odesa, 41.5 mm of precipitation fell in half a day, which is almost equal to the monthly norm, causing flooding and the stoppage of electric transport. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported that 45 units of special equipment and more than 320 utility workers are working on the streets, pumping out water and monitoring the operation of drainage systems.

Bad weather in Odesa: classes, groups, and shelters flooded in some schools, students switch to distance learning

Units of the State Emergency Service are also involved in eliminating the consequences of bad weather. All public electric transport stopped operating at 5:30 PM.