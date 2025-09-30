Bad weather in Odesa: classes, groups, and shelters flooded in some schools, students switch to distance learning

Due to bad weather, schools in Odesa will operate remotely tomorrow, October 1, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa City Council.

According to Olena Buinevych, director of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council, this decision was made due to the need to eliminate the consequences of bad weather: some schools reported flooding of classrooms, groups, and shelters.

At the same time, the functioning of on-duty groups and primary school classes will be ensured, the city council added.

In Odesa, 41.5 mm of precipitation fell in half a day, which is almost equal to the monthly norm, causing flooding and stopping electric transport. Emergency crews restored electricity supply in 12 settlements of the region, work continues.