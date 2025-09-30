Odesa "goes underwater" due to bad weather: trolleybuses and trams stopped, authorities are ready to open invincibility points

Today, 1.5 months' worth of precipitation has already been recorded in Odesa. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, according to UNN.

Preparing for bad weather, we put all utility services on an enhanced work schedule from the evening. Today, we held a meeting of the TEB and NS commission, deployed operational headquarters in district administrations, and put into effect the Emergency Response Plan, defining priority tasks. - Trukhanov reported.

According to him, civil defense volunteers and State Emergency Service rescuers are working alongside utility workers. They are pumping water from basements, helping to evacuate vehicles from flooded areas, and monitoring critical infrastructure.

Additionally

Trukhanov also reported that due to the worsening weather, all public electric transport stopped operating at 5:30 PM. In flooded areas, the movement of light vehicles is restricted. If the situation worsens, they are ready to promptly open invincibility points.

I ask Odesa residents to be careful, choose safe routes, not leave their homes unnecessarily, and follow our official announcements - Trukhanov added.

