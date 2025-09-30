In Odesa, a daily rainfall norm fell in a few hours: flooded streets, public transport stops, and emergency work

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12707 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18138 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31848 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53544 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28775 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25501 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22780 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21172 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23116 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72366 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4.2m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 26182 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 25510 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26438 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13185 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 16774 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12702 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 11057 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 53541 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72364 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 156963 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 1774 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13366 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26621 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 27269 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 29099 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship
T-90
The Guardian

In Odesa, a daily rainfall norm fell in a few hours: flooded streets, public transport stops, and emergency work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

In Odesa, 41.5 mm of precipitation fell in half a day, almost equal to the monthly norm, causing flooding and the shutdown of electric transport. Emergency crews restored electricity supply in 12 settlements of the region, and work is ongoing.

In Odesa, a daily rainfall norm fell in a few hours: flooded streets, public transport stops, and emergency work

In Odesa, almost a month's worth of rain fell in half a day – as of 12:00, 41.5 mm of precipitation was recorded, with an average of 42 mm. The heavy downpour paralyzed traffic in the city, some electric transport routes were stopped, and roads in certain areas were completely blocked. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN writes.

Details

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported that 45 units of special equipment and more than 320 utility workers are working on the streets, pumping out water and monitoring the operation of drainage systems. SES units are also involved in eliminating the consequences of the bad weather.

Trukhanov warned that urban transport movement is difficult.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, clarified that despite the heavy rains, emergency crews have already managed to restore electricity supply in 12 settlements of the region. Water pumping and network repair work continues uninterruptedly.

The city council urged drivers to avoid unnecessary trips, as traffic in the city is significantly complicated.

Bad weather hit Odesa: flooded streets and restricted traffic30.09.25, 10:59 • 2630 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa