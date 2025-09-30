In Odesa, a daily rainfall norm fell in a few hours: flooded streets, public transport stops, and emergency work

In Odesa, almost a month's worth of rain fell in half a day – as of 12:00, 41.5 mm of precipitation was recorded, with an average of 42 mm. The heavy downpour paralyzed traffic in the city, some electric transport routes were stopped, and roads in certain areas were completely blocked. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN writes.

Details

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported that 45 units of special equipment and more than 320 utility workers are working on the streets, pumping out water and monitoring the operation of drainage systems. SES units are also involved in eliminating the consequences of the bad weather.

Trukhanov warned that urban transport movement is difficult.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, clarified that despite the heavy rains, emergency crews have already managed to restore electricity supply in 12 settlements of the region. Water pumping and network repair work continues uninterruptedly.

The city council urged drivers to avoid unnecessary trips, as traffic in the city is significantly complicated.

