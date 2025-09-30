$41.320.16
Bad weather hit Odesa: flooded streets and restricted traffic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Due to bad weather and flooded streets, temporary traffic restrictions have been introduced in Odesa. Some parts of the city are completely closed, while traffic is difficult in others.

Bad weather hit Odesa: flooded streets and restricted traffic

In Odesa, streets were flooded and traffic was restricted due to bad weather, the Odesa City Council reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to difficult weather conditions and, as a result, the flooding of some streets, temporary traffic restrictions have been introduced in the city of Odesa," the report says.

Initially, it was reported that traffic was restricted on Balkivska Street from the side of Malovsky Street and Peresyp Bridge; Inglesi Street from the side of Varnenska Street - Ivan and Yuriy Lyp Street.

And later, the city council provided an update at 10 o'clock, according to which traffic is difficult in certain areas of the city:

  • Khimichna / Promyslova — flooded, traffic possible;
    • Heroes of Nebesna Sotnya Street, 83 — flooded, no traffic;
      • Sim'yi Hlodan Street, 18 — flooded, no traffic;
        • Knyaz Yaroslav Mudryi Street, 27a — flooded, no traffic;
          • Prymorska / Hazovyi Lane — flooded, traffic difficult;
            • Shyriaievskyi Lane — flooded, traffic difficult;
              • Marselska Street — flooded, traffic difficult;
                • Inglesi Street, 11 — flooded, traffic difficult;
                  • Inglesi Street, 14a — flooded, traffic difficult;
                    • Inglesi Street (Obzhora area) — flooded, traffic difficult;
                      • Kosmonavtiv Street, 32 — flooded, traffic difficult;
                        • Balkivska Street (court area) — flooded, no traffic.

                          Drivers were urged to be careful, choose alternative routes, and observe safety rules.

                          Kyiv is already underwater: bad weather covered the capital08.09.25, 15:55 • 4569 views

                          Julia Shramko

                          SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-OdesaWeather and environment
                          Rains in Ukraine
                          Odesa