Kyiv is already underwater: bad weather covered the capital

In Kyiv, heavy rain caused flooding of streets. Videos are being published on social media where people are literally moving through water. The Kyiv City State Administration urged citizens to be careful during bad weather and provided contacts for emergency services in case of emergencies, writes UNN.

Details

Photos and videos of the consequences of the bad weather that covered Kyiv are circulating online. Some Kyiv residents are literally swimming through the streets, some Telegram channels emphasize.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded the contacts of city services in case of a force majeure situation:

if the roadway or sidewalks are flooded, contact the dispatcher of "Kyivavtodor" CC: 0442847419;

if a tree falls or branches break, call the emergency dispatch service of "Kyivzelenbud" CO: 0442724018;

when falling trees and branches threaten life, contact rescuers at: 101 or 0444303713;

if people are injured, immediately call 103;

if traffic lights or road signs are faulty, call: 0503873542.

The capital's administration also emphasized that during a thunderstorm, one should avoid being near billboards, power lines, large trees, and not park cars near them.

In addition, it is worth keeping a safe distance from other cars when driving in the rain.

Recall

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts local rains in Ukraine on September 9, with temperatures at night +12-18°C, and during the day +22-28°C. In Kyiv, rain is possible in the evening, with temperatures up to +25°C during the day.