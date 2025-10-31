A session has begun in the Pechersk court to choose a pre-trial restraint for Trukhanov
Kyiv • UNN
A session has begun in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv regarding the selection of a pre-trial restraint for Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov. He is accused of official negligence that led to the death of people.
A session has begun in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, where a pre-trial restraint is to be chosen for Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence. Trukhanov petitioned for remote participation in the session, a correspondent of UNN reports from the courtroom.
Details
As UNN learned, Trukhanov will have a pre-trial restraint chosen today at a session in the Pechersk Court. The court was supposed to start at 2 p.m., but there was a delay.
The prosecution will ask for a round-the-clock house arrest as a pre-trial restraint for him.
Recall
In early October, Odesa experienced heavy rains that claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the deaths of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.
Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov29.10.25, 08:50 • 53370 views
On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion – under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused the death of people).
Trukhanov stated that receiving the suspicion was a "complete surprise" for him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.