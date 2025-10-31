A session has begun in the Pechersk court to choose a pre-trial restraint for Trukhanov

A session has begun in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, where a pre-trial restraint is to be chosen for Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence. Trukhanov petitioned for remote participation in the session, a correspondent of UNN reports from the courtroom.

Details

As UNN learned, Trukhanov will have a pre-trial restraint chosen today at a session in the Pechersk Court. The court was supposed to start at 2 p.m., but there was a delay.

The prosecution will ask for a round-the-clock house arrest as a pre-trial restraint for him.

Recall

In early October, Odesa experienced heavy rains that claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the deaths of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion – under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused the death of people).

Trukhanov stated that receiving the suspicion was a "complete surprise" for him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.