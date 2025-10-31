$42.080.01
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 15899 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 9666 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20651 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 13884 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18289 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 24428 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14230 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24043 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:20 AM • 22045 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
A session has begun in the Pechersk court to choose a pre-trial restraint for Trukhanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

A session has begun in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv regarding the selection of a pre-trial restraint for Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov. He is accused of official negligence that led to the death of people.

A session has begun in the Pechersk court to choose a pre-trial restraint for Trukhanov

A session has begun in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, where a pre-trial restraint is to be chosen for Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence. Trukhanov petitioned for remote participation in the session, a correspondent of UNN reports from the courtroom.

Details

As UNN learned, Trukhanov will have a pre-trial restraint chosen today at a session in the Pechersk Court. The court was supposed to start at 2 p.m., but there was a delay.

The prosecution will ask for a round-the-clock house arrest as a pre-trial restraint for him.

Recall

In early October, Odesa experienced heavy rains that claimed the lives of 9 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the deaths of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov's Ukrainian citizenship was terminated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov29.10.25, 08:50 • 53370 views

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion – under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused the death of people).

Trukhanov stated that receiving the suspicion was a "complete surprise" for him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.

Alona Utkina

