Awaiting bad weather: tomorrow, schools and kindergartens in Odesa will switch to distance learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

On October 7, schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions in Odesa will operate remotely. This decision was made due to the expected heavy rain, which could reach 49 mm of precipitation.

Awaiting bad weather: tomorrow, schools and kindergartens in Odesa will switch to distance learning

Tomorrow, October 7, classes in schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular institutions in Odesa will be held remotely. This was announced by the head of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council, Olena Buinevych, as reported by UNN.

Tomorrow, distance learning will be implemented in educational institutions in accordance with the letter from the Odesa Regional Military Administration. In all of them. Schools, kindergartens, extracurricular institutions. In this regard: if a child is at home, then after online classes, in case of deterioration of the situation, they are also at home. Please, let's monitor this together 

- Buinevych reported on Facebook.

Is it safe to drink? What is the drinking water like in Odesa after the flood?06.10.25, 15:16 • 1542 views

Let's add

As reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, significant rain is expected in Odesa on the night of October 7 - from 15 to 49 mm of precipitation within 12 hours.

The Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas warns of dangerous meteorological phenomena of the I level (yellow) of danger. Throughout the day, the city's utility services prepared for the worsening weather conditions. KP "Miskdorohy" (City Roads). Currently, the drainage systems, storm drains, and gutters are being cleaned of leaves and debris, and the sleeves are being flushed for effective drainage of rainwater 

- the mayor reported.

Odesa is threatened by drinking water contamination due to floods: how to avoid an epidemic06.10.25, 12:21 • 2446 views

According to him, the work is carried out both manually and with the help of heavy special equipment.

Bad weather is again approaching Odesa: employers must be ready to transfer employees to remote work06.10.25, 18:33 • 1432 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after nine people died due to bad weather in Odesa.

Later it became known that the number of victims had risen to 10.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEducation
Rains in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa