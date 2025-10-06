Odesa is threatened by drinking water contamination due to floods: how to avoid an epidemic

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
06:51 AM • 9994 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 27117 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 19988 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 30615 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 60025 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 74594 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 89511 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 164147 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 127038 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110451 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
90%
750mm
Popular news
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 17389 views
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 15734 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 21798 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 19408 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 12218 views
Publications
A moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 7074 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 27107 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 164143 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 93293 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 106389 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 54092 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 51258 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 127036 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 59943 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 61654 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Odesa is threatened by drinking water contamination due to floods: how to avoid an epidemic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

In Odesa, there is a risk of drinking water contamination due to floods, which can lead to the spread of infectious diseases. The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has provided recommendations on how to avoid infectious diseases, including drinking bottled water and thoroughly processing food products.

Odesa is threatened by drinking water contamination due to floods: how to avoid an epidemic

In Odesa, there is a risk of drinking water contamination due to flooding. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

As a result of flooding, pathogens of infectious diseases from cattle burial grounds, cemeteries, latrines, barns, fields, landfills, as well as chemicals dangerous to health and life, can enter homes, agricultural lands, water supply sources, and wells.

- the statement says.

At the same time, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine prepared information on how to avoid infectious diseases:

  • Only bottled or delivered water from a distribution point should be consumed;
    • Wells should not be used;
      • Water should be boiled for 5-10 minutes;
        • Let the water settle and carefully pour it into a clean container, without disturbing the sediment;
          • Water should be stored in a tightly closed container;
            • If food got wet in unprotected packaging, or canned goods show signs of rust - it should be discarded;
              • Only food in hermetically sealed packaging (bottles, cans, Tetra Paks) should be kept;
                • Before consumption, food should be cleaned of dirt, washed with safe water and detergent - it is advisable to scald it;
                  • Hands should always be washed with soap - an antiseptic will also be useful;
                    • Dishes after flooding should be washed with hot water and detergent;
                      • Wet clothes should be dried and washed in hot water at the first opportunity;
                        • If information about water and food distribution points is needed - contact volunteers or authorities.

                          Recall

                          President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after people died due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

                          SocietyHealthUNN-Odesa
                          Rains in Ukraine
                          charity
                          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                          Odesa