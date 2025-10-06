Odesa is threatened by drinking water contamination due to floods: how to avoid an epidemic

In Odesa, there is a risk of drinking water contamination due to flooding. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

As a result of flooding, pathogens of infectious diseases from cattle burial grounds, cemeteries, latrines, barns, fields, landfills, as well as chemicals dangerous to health and life, can enter homes, agricultural lands, water supply sources, and wells. - the statement says.

At the same time, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine prepared information on how to avoid infectious diseases:

Only bottled or delivered water from a distribution point should be consumed;

Wells should not be used;

Water should be boiled for 5-10 minutes;

Let the water settle and carefully pour it into a clean container, without disturbing the sediment;

Water should be stored in a tightly closed container;

If food got wet in unprotected packaging, or canned goods show signs of rust - it should be discarded;

Only food in hermetically sealed packaging (bottles, cans, Tetra Paks) should be kept;

Before consumption, food should be cleaned of dirt, washed with safe water and detergent - it is advisable to scald it;

Hands should always be washed with soap - an antiseptic will also be useful;

Dishes after flooding should be washed with hot water and detergent;

Wet clothes should be dried and washed in hot water at the first opportunity;

If information about water and food distribution points is needed - contact volunteers or authorities.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after people died due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.