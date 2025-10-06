Bad weather is again approaching Odesa: employers must be ready to transfer employees to remote work

Significant rains are again expected in Odesa region. In case of worsening weather conditions, employers should be ready to transfer employees to remote work. This was announced by the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Odesa region is on high alert due to dangerous meteorological phenomena. According to the Hydrometeorological Center: on October 7-9, significant rains are expected in Odesa region (Level I danger "yellow") - Kiper said.

According to him, utility services have been warned about the worsening weather conditions and increased work regime.

Educational institutions are currently deciding on the possible transfer of the educational process to a remote format on October 7. In case of worsening weather conditions, we ask employers to be ready to transfer employees to a remote work mode - added the head of the OVA.

In addition, Kiper urged residents of the region to be vigilant, and if possible, to limit movement without urgent need and to follow changes in the weather forecast.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 10.

