Bad weather is again approaching Odesa: employers must be ready to transfer employees to remote work
Kyiv • UNN
Significant rains are expected in Odesa region on October 7-9, which has led to a heightened state of readiness. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, called on employers to be ready to transfer employees to a remote work format.
Significant rains are again expected in Odesa region. In case of worsening weather conditions, employers should be ready to transfer employees to remote work. This was announced by the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Odesa region is on high alert due to dangerous meteorological phenomena. According to the Hydrometeorological Center: on October 7-9, significant rains are expected in Odesa region (Level I danger "yellow")
According to him, utility services have been warned about the worsening weather conditions and increased work regime.
Is it safe to drink? What is the drinking water like in Odesa after the flood?06.10.25, 15:16 • 1338 views
Educational institutions are currently deciding on the possible transfer of the educational process to a remote format on October 7. In case of worsening weather conditions, we ask employers to be ready to transfer employees to a remote work mode
In addition, Kiper urged residents of the region to be vigilant, and if possible, to limit movement without urgent need and to follow changes in the weather forecast.
Odesa is threatened by drinking water contamination due to floods: how to avoid an epidemic06.10.25, 12:21 • 2340 views
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.
Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 10.
Deadly bad weather in Odesa: among the dead is a 23-year-old employee of the Odesa Regional Military Administration03.10.25, 17:21 • 3751 view