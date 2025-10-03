Deadly bad weather in Odesa: among the dead is a 23-year-old employee of the Odesa Regional Military Administration

The Odesa Regional Military Administration announced that a powerful storm claimed the life of Nadiia Mishei, a 23-year-old employee of the regional military administration. Information about her disappearance was spread on social media, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic death as a result of the bad weather of our colleague - 23-year-old employee of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Odesa Regional State Administration Nadiia Mishei. - the message says.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on the evening of September 30, she stopped communicating after 7:00 PM. Information about her disappearance was spread on social media.

The girl's body was found in Serhiy Eisenstein Lane. Out of respect for Nadiia's parents, who were abroad, we are only now reporting this loss. - summarized the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed to conduct a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 10.