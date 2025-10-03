$41.280.05
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 15748 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 18530 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 15061 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 29270 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 29497 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 19537 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19709 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16165 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15389 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Big water in Odesa: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather for the fourth day, work continues in 13 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

SES rescuers have been working for the fourth day to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa, work is still ongoing in 13 locations. SES psychologists are providing assistance to the victims, while the number of victims of the bad weather has risen to 10 people.

Big water in Odesa: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather for the fourth day, work continues in 13 locations

For the fourth day, rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Work is still ongoing at 13 locations 

- rescuers reported.

Details

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service continue to provide assistance to people affected by bad weather.

Odesa investigates possible official negligence that led to the city's flooding03.10.25, 14:28 • 1636 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 10.

Antonina Tumanova

