Big water in Odesa: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather for the fourth day, work continues in 13 locations

For the fourth day, rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Work is still ongoing at 13 locations - rescuers reported.

Details

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service continue to provide assistance to people affected by bad weather.

Odesa investigates possible official negligence that led to the city's flooding

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 10.