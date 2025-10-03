Big water in Odesa: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather for the fourth day, work continues in 13 locations
Kyiv • UNN
SES rescuers have been working for the fourth day to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa, work is still ongoing in 13 locations. SES psychologists are providing assistance to the victims, while the number of victims of the bad weather has risen to 10 people.
For the fourth day, rescuers of the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Odesa, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Work is still ongoing at 13 locations
Details
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service continue to provide assistance to people affected by bad weather.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had ordered a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.
Later it became known that the number of victims increased to 10.