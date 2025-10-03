Odesa investigates possible official negligence that led to the city's flooding

In Odesa, law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings regarding the possible official negligence of Odesa City Council officials and other structures, which could have led to a large-scale flooding of the city.

This was reported by Inna Verba, spokeswoman for the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the telethon, UNN writes.

Details

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement agencies are checking facts of possible official negligence in the actions of officials of the Odesa City Council, their individual structural units, and other structures in the improper maintenance of the drainage system for water in the city and the failure to take necessary measures for timely drainage. - she said.

Verba also reminded that the punishment for this crime provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment and a ban on holding certain positions for 3 years.

Currently, a number of investigative and operational measures are being carried out, and law enforcement agencies are collecting materials that will be examined. - added the spokeswoman.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed to conduct a full inspection after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.