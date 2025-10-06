Is it safe to drink? What is the drinking water like in Odesa after the flood?

Drinking water in Odesa is safe. This is reported by UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

In the city of Odesa, drinking water of guaranteed quality is supplied to citizens through a centralized system from the Dniester River, the water quality of which is daily monitored by the laboratories of "Infoksvodokanal".

Also, before being supplied to the network, the water undergoes purification and disinfection using European equipment. At all stages of water treatment, laboratory control is carried out around the clock for more than 55 indicators. In addition, parallel laboratory control is carried out by the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recall

Earlier, the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that due to flooding, there could be a risk of drinking water contamination in Odesa. The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided recommendations on how to avoid infectious diseases.