Prosecutor's office to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov
Kyiv • UNN
Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov is suspected of official negligence that led to the deaths of people during the storm on September 30. The prosecutor's office will request a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for him.
Details
When asked whether the prosecutor's office would apply to the court for round-the-clock house arrest for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, suspected of official negligence that led to people's deaths during the storm on September 30, the Prosecutor General's Office replied: "Yes, as of now."
Recall
Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused human deaths).
Trukhanov stated that the notice of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.