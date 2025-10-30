Prosecutor's office to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov

$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16116 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 16063 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 14790 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20866 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 16233 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 20719 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27788 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44795 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44992 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Publications
Exclusives
Combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fourVideoOctober 30, 04:07 AM • 10554 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 39753 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 20991 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy08:17 AM • 18306 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24162 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 9344 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16122 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24221 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 98442 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 87596 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Kudryashov
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Vinnytsia Oblast
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 31914 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 39391 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 63986 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 68136 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 49094 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Prosecutor's office to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov is suspected of official negligence that led to the deaths of people during the storm on September 30. The prosecutor's office will request a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for him.

Prosecutor's office to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov

Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov is suspected of official negligence, which, according to the investigation, cost people their lives during the storm on September 30. The prosecutor's office confirmed to a UNN journalist that they would request round-the-clock house arrest for him.

Details

When asked whether the prosecutor's office would apply to the court for round-the-clock house arrest for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, suspected of official negligence that led to people's deaths during the storm on September 30, the Prosecutor General's Office replied: "Yes, as of now."

Recall

Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused human deaths).

Trukhanov stated that the notice of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Odesa