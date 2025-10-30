Prosecutor's office to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov

Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov is suspected of official negligence, which, according to the investigation, cost people their lives during the storm on September 30. The prosecutor's office confirmed to a UNN journalist that they would request round-the-clock house arrest for him.

Details

When asked whether the prosecutor's office would apply to the court for round-the-clock house arrest for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, suspected of official negligence that led to people's deaths during the storm on September 30, the Prosecutor General's Office replied: "Yes, as of now."

Recall

Former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused human deaths).

Trukhanov stated that the notice of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.