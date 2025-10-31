$42.080.01
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6056 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13837 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23577 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14141 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 26986 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15560 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19532 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24913 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14582 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24323 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Deaths due to bad weather in Odesa: officials were remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

The court remanded in custody the suspected officials of the Odesa City Council and the municipal enterprise "City Roads" in the case of the death of nine people in Odesa. This happened due to official negligence after the storm on September 30.

Deaths due to bad weather in Odesa: officials were remanded in custody

In the case of the death of nine people in Odesa due to a storm on September 30, pre-trial detention measures have been chosen for the suspected officials, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday, writes UNN.

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding official negligence that led to the death of people (Part 3, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), pre-trial detention measures have been chosen by the court for the suspected officials of the Odesa City Council and the subordinate communal enterprise "City Roads"

- the prosecutor's office reported and listed:
  • Deputy Mayor – round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic monitoring device;
    • Deputy Mayor – night house arrest;
      • Head of the structural unit and chief engineer of the structural unit of the communal enterprise "City Roads" – night house arrest with an electronic monitoring device;
        • Director of the Department of Municipal Security, chief engineer, and director of the communal enterprise "City Roads" – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 1.5 million;
          • Director of the Department of Urban Economy – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 3 million.

            We also inform you that, at the request of the prosecutor's office, a court hearing has begun regarding the pre-trial detention measure for the former mayor of Odesa

            - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

            A session has begun in the Pechersk court to choose a pre-trial restraint for Trukhanov

            The prosecution will ask for a pre-trial detention measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for him.

            Recall

            In early October, Odesa experienced heavy rains that claimed the lives of 9 people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

            Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. The citizenship of Ukraine has been revoked for Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

            "This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

            On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion – under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to the death of people).

            Trukhanov stated that the notification of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.

            Julia Shramko

            Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
            Gennadiy Trukhanov
            Rains in Ukraine
            Prosecutor General of Ukraine
            Security Service of Ukraine
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Odesa