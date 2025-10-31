Deaths due to bad weather in Odesa: officials were remanded in custody

In the case of the death of nine people in Odesa due to a storm on September 30, pre-trial detention measures have been chosen for the suspected officials, reported the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday, writes UNN.

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding official negligence that led to the death of people (Part 3, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), pre-trial detention measures have been chosen by the court for the suspected officials of the Odesa City Council and the subordinate communal enterprise "City Roads" - the prosecutor's office reported and listed:

Deputy Mayor – round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic monitoring device;

Deputy Mayor – night house arrest;

Head of the structural unit and chief engineer of the structural unit of the communal enterprise "City Roads" – night house arrest with an electronic monitoring device;

Director of the Department of Municipal Security, chief engineer, and director of the communal enterprise "City Roads" – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 1.5 million;

Director of the Department of Urban Economy – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 3 million.

We also inform you that, at the request of the prosecutor's office, a court hearing has begun regarding the pre-trial detention measure for the former mayor of Odesa - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

A session has begun in the Pechersk court to choose a pre-trial restraint for Trukhanov

The prosecution will ask for a pre-trial detention measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for him.

Recall

In early October, Odesa experienced heavy rains that claimed the lives of 9 people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship. The citizenship of Ukraine has been revoked for Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov

On October 28, it became known that former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion – under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to the death of people).

Trukhanov stated that the notification of suspicion came as a "complete surprise" to him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the powerful downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure.