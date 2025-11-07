Court increases Trukhanov's bail to UAH 42 million in land case

The High Anti-Corruption Court changed the pre-trial detention measure for former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov in the case of illegal seizure of local budget funds and land plots, increasing the bail from UAH 30 million to UAH 42 million. This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as reported by UNN.

On November 7, 2025, the panel of judges of the HACC partially granted the SAP prosecutor's motion and changed the pre-trial detention measure for the former mayor of Odesa, who is accused of participating in a criminal organization and illegally seizing land from the Odesa territorial community. Thus, the court increased the amount of bail set for the accused from UAH 30 million to UAH 42 million, but refused to grant the motion to take the person into custody - the statement said.

The SAP reminds that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during 2016-2019, members of the criminal organization developed a scheme for the illegal transfer of land plots for their subsequent development.

Thus, land plots of the Odesa territorial community were leased bypassing the competition exclusively to pre-agreed developer companies. The developers paid money or transferred property (apartments, non-residential premises) to the perpetrators, who, through controlled persons in the Odesa City Council, ensured the adoption of the relevant decision on the lease of the specified plots.

The total amount of damage, according to the results of the expert examination, is UAH 689 million. In addition, facts of legalization of funds received by the criminal organization from committing other criminal offenses have been established.

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest. The prosecution insisted on such a preventive measure.