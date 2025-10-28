$42.070.07
10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
SBU has enough evidence that Trukhanov is a citizen of the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the SBU has sufficient evidence of the Russian citizenship of the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov. Based on this, a decision was made regarding his resignation, as the head of state could not entrust the management of Odesa to a person with Russian citizenship.

SBU has enough evidence that Trukhanov is a citizen of the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

The Security Service of Ukraine has sufficient evidence that the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, has Russian citizenship. Based on this, a decision was made to dismiss him, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine has enough evidence that Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. There is additional information from registers from the Border Guard Service, which also coincides with the fact that Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. How many passports there are, which ones are real, which ones are fake, who does it – honestly, I'm not interested. Is there a 100% fact that he is a citizen of Russia? The SBU and border guards tell me "yes"

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also added that he could not entrust the management of Odesa to a person with Russian citizenship. Especially considering that the Russians have plans for this city.

Based on these facts and other documents, an appropriate decision can be made. This is not a political step. I made an absolutely practical step. And I believe that this was done according to the law and done fairly. Because no one knows what to expect from the "Russians" and how interested they are in Odesa. As president, I must be sure that the people who lead the government there will definitely protect Odesa and will definitely protect it. That was my choice with the appropriate candidate

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

The Commission under the President of Ukraine on Citizenship decided to terminate the citizenship of our state for the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov. This decision, in particular, is based on the evidence base of the Security Service and approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa