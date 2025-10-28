SBU has enough evidence that Trukhanov is a citizen of the Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

The Security Service of Ukraine has sufficient evidence that the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov, has Russian citizenship. Based on this, a decision was made to dismiss him, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine has enough evidence that Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. There is additional information from registers from the Border Guard Service, which also coincides with the fact that Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. How many passports there are, which ones are real, which ones are fake, who does it – honestly, I'm not interested. Is there a 100% fact that he is a citizen of Russia? The SBU and border guards tell me "yes" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also added that he could not entrust the management of Odesa to a person with Russian citizenship. Especially considering that the Russians have plans for this city.

Based on these facts and other documents, an appropriate decision can be made. This is not a political step. I made an absolutely practical step. And I believe that this was done according to the law and done fairly. Because no one knows what to expect from the "Russians" and how interested they are in Odesa. As president, I must be sure that the people who lead the government there will definitely protect Odesa and will definitely protect it. That was my choice with the appropriate candidate - Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

The Commission under the President of Ukraine on Citizenship decided to terminate the citizenship of our state for the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov. This decision, in particular, is based on the evidence base of the Security Service and approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine.