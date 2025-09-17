Pillars of smoke rose in Dnipro after drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Fires broke out in the Dnipro district after a UAV attack; the consequences are being clarified. Residents observe a pillar of smoke.
Explosions were heard in Dnipro, fires broke out as a result of a UAV attack, and smoke was reported, UNN reports.
Fires broke out in the Dnipro district as a result of a UAV attack. The consequences are being clarified.
According to "Dnipro Operatyvny", city residents observe a column of smoke in the city after the enemy shelling.
