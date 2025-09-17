Pillars of smoke rose in Dnipro after drone attack

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 3066 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 12903 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 27490 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 36055 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 36812 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 98594 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 116316 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53451 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62512 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 102148 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
98%
749mm
Popular news
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 22286 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 46520 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 12884 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 18208 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 12843 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 12896 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 46577 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 98586 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 116308 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 64167 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 37860 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 43229 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 72545 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 69893 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 74161 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Pillars of smoke rose in Dnipro after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

Fires broke out in the Dnipro district after a UAV attack; the consequences are being clarified. Residents observe a pillar of smoke.

Pillars of smoke rose in Dnipro after drone attack

Explosions were heard in Dnipro, fires broke out as a result of a UAV attack, and smoke was reported, UNN reports.

Fires broke out in the Dnipro district as a result of a UAV attack. The consequences are being clarified.

- Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported.

According to "Dnipro Operatyvny", city residents observe a column of smoke in the city after the enemy shelling.

Enemy drone hit a gas station in Poltava region: fire broke out, there is a casualty17.09.25, 18:56 • 908 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipro