Enemy drone hit a gas station in Poltava region: fire broke out, there is a casualty

Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 11530 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 26498 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 35251 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 36387 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 97723 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 115574 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53355 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62405 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 102064 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 21629 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 45297 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 12196 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 17594 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 11776 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 45370 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 97722 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 63534 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 37458 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 42876 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 72211 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 69578 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73844 views
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Falcon 9

Enemy drone hit a gas station in Poltava region: fire broke out, there is a casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

An enemy UAV hit a gas station in Poltava region, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate one person was injured.

Enemy drone hit a gas station in Poltava region: fire broke out, there is a casualty

The Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones, an enemy UAV hit a gas station. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, reports UNN.

In Poltava district, an enemy UAV hit a gas station. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out.

- Kohut reported.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known17.09.25, 08:29 • 4406 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast