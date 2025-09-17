Enemy drone hit a gas station in Poltava region: fire broke out, there is a casualty

The Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones, an enemy UAV hit a gas station. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, reports UNN.

In Poltava district, an enemy UAV hit a gas station. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out. - Kohut reported.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. All relevant services are working at the scene.

