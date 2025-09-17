Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 274 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 31253 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 54967 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 32053 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 47881 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 66965 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 27878 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 50653 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37642 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17161 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 14743 views
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 12560 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 14721 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 16957 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 9132 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 31253 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 54967 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 29247 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 66965 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 50653 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 16150 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 22864 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 53744 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 52324 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 56817 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Russian troops attacked Cherkasy region with attack drones, targeting critical infrastructure. Ukrainian defenders neutralized 11 enemy UAVs, there were no casualties, but there are delays in passenger trains.

Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known

In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure with drones overnight, the fire at the facility has already been extinguished, but there are delays in trains running through the region, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russia directed attack drones at Cherkasy region. It targeted critical infrastructure. Our defenders repelled some of the attacks, neutralizing 11 enemy UAVs. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing. Rescuers extinguished the fire at the facility.

- Taburets wrote.

According to him, all necessary services continue to work.

"At the same time, according to information from Ukrzaliznytsia, due to Russian aggression, there are delays in passenger trains passing through the region," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details17.09.25, 07:35 • 1112 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukrainian Railways