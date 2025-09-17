Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known

In the Cherkasy region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure with drones overnight, the fire at the facility has already been extinguished, but there are delays in trains running through the region, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russia directed attack drones at Cherkasy region. It targeted critical infrastructure. Our defenders repelled some of the attacks, neutralizing 11 enemy UAVs. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is the most important thing. Rescuers extinguished the fire at the facility. - Taburets wrote.

According to him, all necessary services continue to work.

"At the same time, according to information from Ukrzaliznytsia, due to Russian aggression, there are delays in passenger trains passing through the region," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Massive Russian attack causes train delays in two directions: details