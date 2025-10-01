31 people injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro on September 30 has risen to 31, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, as a result of yesterday's attack, there are already 31 victims. The number of minors among them has also increased. A 17-year-old boy sought medical help with injuries. - Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, during the night, Russians attacked the Petropavlivka and Pokrovske communities of Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs. "Infrastructure and premises housing a shop and a pharmacy were damaged. Dry grass caught fire. No one was injured," he noted.

According to Lysak, the enemy targeted the Pokrovske community of Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Specialists are assessing the consequences. However, the main thing is that there were no casualties, he indicated.

As Lysak reported, air defense forces destroyed 3 enemy drones over the region.

Zelenskyy on the attack on Dnipro: "Russia must answer for what it does"