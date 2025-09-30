Zelenskyy on the attack on Dnipro: "Russia must answer for what it does"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the daytime Russian drone attack on Dnipro, which injured more than ten people and caused destruction. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram, sharing photos and videos from the scene of the attack, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, rescuers and all utility and emergency services are working in Dnipro after the Russian drone attack on the city. It was a brazen attack – in broad daylight, on civilian infrastructure. As of now, more than 10 people are known to have been injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care. — the president stated.

He emphasized that every such attack proves the need to increase pressure on Russia.

The President said that the world's sanctions against Russia should become much more painful for the aggressor.

All of us in Europe must build reliable protection against Russian drones and missiles, so that no country is left alone against this threat. Only joint and strong actions can defeat these terrorists. Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing. — Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center, where many civilians, including young people and students, were at the time, came under attack.

As of 6:00 PM, a fatality was recorded in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack. The number of injured increased to 15 people. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.