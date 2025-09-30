In Dnipro, after the Shahed attack, the number of injured increased to 20

One person was killed and the number of injured increased to 20 in Dnipro as a result of a Russian Shahed attack. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN writes.

Details

In the city, an office building and a car were engulfed in flames. An apartment building, a dormitory, and a cultural institution were damaged. 2 cars were destroyed, and 17 more were damaged. - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, in the evening, the Russian army shelled the Pokrovsk community in Nikopol region with heavy artillery. Preliminarily, no one was injured, specialists are examining the territory.

Loud explosions were also recorded in the Pokrovsk and Mezhivsk communities of Synelnykove district. There, the enemy used KABs and FPV drones. Residential buildings caught fire, but there were no casualties.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, Russians attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones: the city center was under attack, where there were many civilians at that time, including young people and students.

Earlier, Serhiy Lysak reported about 15 injured and one dead in the city after the Russian attack.