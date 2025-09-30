Russian drone attack on the center of Dnipro: there are wounded - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian drone attack on the center of Dnipro on September 30, there are wounded. Several fires occurred, all details are being clarified.
As a result of a Russian drone attack on the center of Dnipro on September 30, there are wounded. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, transmits UNN.
Details
Preliminarily, there are wounded. Several fires occurred. We are clarifying all the details. The alarm continues - take care of your safety
Recall
On Tuesday, September 30, the Russians attacked Dnipro with "Shahed" drones: the city center came under attack, where at that time there were many civilians, including young people and students.
The Russians also attacked Kharkiv: there is no information about casualties.