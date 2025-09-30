Russian drone attack on the center of Dnipro: there are wounded - OVA

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the center of Dnipro on September 30, there are wounded. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, transmits UNN.

Details

Preliminarily, there are wounded. Several fires occurred. We are clarifying all the details. The alarm continues - take care of your safety - wrote the official.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 30, the Russians attacked Dnipro with "Shahed" drones: the city center came under attack, where at that time there were many civilians, including young people and students.

The Russians also attacked Kharkiv: there is no information about casualties.